School, parents thank students for putting safety first

LAVALLETTE — School leadership and the district PTO have come together to thank the students of Lavallette Elementary School by name, with the installation of several new banners along the school’s fenceline.

“We wanted to celebrate the hard work, the patience and the understanding of the children with regard to going to school during COVID,” Superintendent Peter Morris told The Ocean Star. “We wanted to make sure they knew how proud we were.”

Each class now has its own banner boasting an inspirational quote surrounded by belonging students’ names. According to Mr. Morris, the banners represent “a little celebratory thank-you” to Lavallette’s children.

