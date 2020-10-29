Old word recipes and longstanding tradition collide at Tuscany’s

For over 23 years the family behind Tuscany Catering has been offering the Marlboro and Manalapan communities the finest in Italian fare through their market and catering and COVID-19 added another fixture to the Tuscany brand.

Guests can enjoy two great locations from one family at Tuscany. Tuscany Catering is located at 130a South Main Street in Marlboro and 285 Gordons Corner Road in Manalapan.

“We’re in this together,” shared Vinny founder, owner and president. “These families are part of my family and we are here for the community in every way we can be.”

“Throughout the pandemic, and throughout all the years of Tuscany, our family and staff remain earnestly committed to giving our best to our customers,” he added. “Right now, I hope that everyone can stay safe and healthy as we live through this unusual health concern in our nation. Tuscany is more than a business; it is a labor of love. Love is a great motivator. Times like these make us live out this truth even more.”

From its inception, Tuscany was a two prong approach with one entity being the market and the other being catering. Enter COVID-19 and Tuscany adapted and added a three prong approach, which is curbside pickup.

According to Chris Ann Waters, marketing director of Tuscany Catering, all the prepared foods offered in the market are old world recipes that have been authenticated and passed down from generation to generation. The market also features premium meats that are all Boars Head and cheeses that are imported from Italy.

The butcher department features an on staff butcher who is doing fresh cutting of meat and poultry at all times. The baker from Italy makes all the fresh baked breads, which gets done twice daily. The bakery also highlights custom cakes, Italian pastries and cookies and more. The other portion of the market features fresh fruits and vegetables as well as a dairy case so guests can do their whole comprehensive shopping at Tuscany.

Catering has always been a mainstay in Tuscany’s business from corporate catering to personal, residential catering and we do that for corporate occasions for real estate openings, for housewarmings, birthday parties, Christmas, Thanksgiving, all the holidays.

With COVID-19 Tuscany found that people were scared to go into the market to do their shopping, which was how curbside pickup was born. “So what we’ve tried to do at Tuscany is take some of that fear out of ordering food and we are an essential business to try and get food to individuals and by providing curbside we’ve made it touchless and contactless where people call in their order and it’s personal because we have people taking the personal orders,” said Waters.

“So it’s been contactless and the people have loved it and it has really been a business model that has been effective for us,” she added. “We are going to keep it as part of the business model for Tuscany.”

TUSCANY FAVORITES

Tuscany always offers football catering with people enjoying getting together for game day and indulging in finger foods. Tuscany offers different trays and catering options such as big sandwiches available in four, five and six feet options as well as trays of cross cut sandwiches, cheese and crackers, buffalo wings and mac and cheese bites.

“Two of our big sellers for appetizers are our Sicilian Rice Balls, they’re excellent and also our fried ravioli,” shared Waters. “So those are two mainstays that we usually have on appetizer platters.”

In terms of the regular catering menu, favorites continue to be chicken marsala, chicken and veal parmesan and chicken zingara. “Our eggplant rollatini people like so much and also we have a St. Joseph’s pasta that people really like,” she said. “It’s a combination of good flavorings. It happens to be one of my favorites.”

Two non Italian entrees that people also enjoy are steak teriyaki and a pork loin. “Since the inception of Tuscany, Vinny has always been very mindful of blending flavors and keeping every recipe consistent so that what people get the first time, they’re going to get the next time,” said Waters.

Upon request, Tuscany can also make gluten free dishes and vegetarian dishes to accommodate their guests better. Tuscany Catering also offers complete holiday dinners for pickup such as a Thanksgiving dinner as well as Christmas.

“And all the cooking is done in our kitchens, everything, so it really is homestyle and it’s delicious,” she said. “We do that for Thanksgiving and then we also have a holiday menu, which is also very popular and then we’re open on Christmas Eve so people can pick that up then as well.”

During the holiday season starting in the beginning of November, both locations are extremely festive to shop in with their seasonal decorations. Over the years Tuscany has also offered gift baskets for any occasion that can be shipped anywhere in the United States as well as gift cards.

An exciting addition to the Tuscany family that was delayed due to COVID-19 is the opening of the company’s first sit down restaurant. “We’ve never had a sit down restaurant before, but now we’re opening one next door to Tuscany in Marlboro and it’s called Molto and it probably will open for the public in the new year, in the first quarter of 2021 and we’re looking forward to being able to serve our customers in that way,” she said. Tuscany customers can look forward to Molto opening in February of 2021.

Everything done at Tuscany stems from the owner. “He has put his heart into this business for all these years and has not changed one iota from that first commitment,” said Waters.

Follow Tuscany Catering on social media to stay up to date on all of their offerings.