No trick-or-treating at Third Avenue businesses this Halloween

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake mayor and council have endorsed a decision by the borough’s Business Improvement District’s [BID] to discourage children from trick-or-treating in large groups through the downtown business area on Halloween.

The news was delivered by Spring Lake Mayor Jennifer Naughton at Tuesday night’s council meeting. Traditionally, hundreds to thousands of children and their families come annually to Spring Lake to trick-or-treat at the businesses along Third Avenue in an informal gathering that is not officially sanctioned or operated by the borough.

On Tuesday night, however, Mayor Naughton said, “I’m going to have to put my witch hat on right now and be the bearer of bad news. After a lot of conversation with the BID, with the chamber [of commerce], with the police department, the BID is recommending, and supported by the mayor and council … [we’re] discouraging children from congregating in large groups and trick-or-treating downtown this year.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

