Murphy: Second virus wave ‘now is crashing at our shores’

TRENTON — In a grim warning Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said the second surge of COVID-19 in New Jersey no longer is something off in the future: “It is coming in now.”

“The second wave now is crashing at our shores. It is here and we are ready,” he said during a virtual news conference. “We have been seeing the number of new cases grow exponentially across the past few weeks … The overnight numbers are sobering.”

State health officials reported 1,477 new cases Thursday, the 12th straight day of more than 1,000 new positive tests.

The number of new patients hospitalized was 1,072, while six weeks ago the daily number averaged 420, state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. Among those hospitalized, 217 are in intensive care and 79 are on ventilators.

Eight new deaths were reported, bringing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 14,539, which surpasses the number of New Jersey casualties from World War I and World War II combined.

“After eight months, I understand, we understand, that we are all suffering from pandemic fatigue,” the governor said. “But this virus has been waiting for us to get lax in our personal responsibilities so it can come roaring back.

“We are now urging you to double-down on the practices that helped us flatten the curve in the first place last spring and throughout the summer — social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water or using high-alcohol hand sanitizers and, critically, wearing a mask.”

The governor said small indoor gatherings are helping to drive the new surge.

“It’s people’s private behavior behind doors that we have a hard time regulating, enforcing compliance,” he said.

A reporter asked what people should do, now that inclement weather is forcing people indoors.

Gov. Murphy said: “There is no good answer. It’s cold. It’s rainy. Our numbers are up. It gives me no joy to say you can’t bring mom or dad out of the nursing home. It gives me no joy to say you can’t have your normal Thanksgiving. It gives me no joy to say at 3:30 on Saturday you can’t have all your buddies over to watch Rutgers-Indiana.

“We are at war, and we knew the cold weather would be our enemy … We knew we would have another surge,” he said. “Please, God, that we get therapeutics … and vaccines sooner than later.

“And I would say, now, capacity management, even inside your own house. To this day, my wife and I do not sit at the same table as our kids when we are indoors at a meal. Not a lot of fun. That is the sort of stuff that is not normal that we have to continue to do.”

The governor also said the state is not ready to increase capacities at restaurants to more than the current 25 percent limit.

“We are, right now, in a holding pattern and I think it would be irresponsible to do otherwise,” he said.

To fight the second virus surge, New Jersey is ramping up testing and contact tracing, Gov. Murphy said.

The state is recording 33,000 coronavirus tests per day, and has conducted 4.5 million to date, he said. An additional 2.6 million Binax antigen rapid tests are available.

Some 350 new contact tracers are in advanced training, with 100 to be deployed on Nov. 4 and a new class to begin on Nov. 2. Within two weeks, 2,100 contact tracers will be working throughout New Jersey, he said.

The governor also provided statistics on the state’s stockpile of personal protective equipment [PPE] on hand to fight the surge. The state currently has:

5.7 million N95 face masks, with a goal of 5.9 million, and 1.6 million on order;

13.3 million surgical masks, with a goal of 14.3 million, and 665,000 on order;

1.3 million face shields, with a goal of 2.3 million, and 665,000 on order;

3.7 million hospital gowns, with a goal of 4.5 million, and 1.5 million on order;

3.9 million gloves, with a goal of 117 million, and 100 million on order;

597 ventilators deployed statewide, with a goal of 2,050.

