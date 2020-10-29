Manasquan logs record-breaking beach season

MANASQUAN — Despite the pandemic, the borough achieved a record-breaking beach revenue total for the 2020 summer season, surpassing the $3 million mark by collecting $931,223 more than during the 2019 beach season.

This year’s beach revenue totaled $3,003,692.50, compared to $2,072,469.00 in 2019 — a 45 percent increase, according to Manasquan Chief Financial Officer Amy Spera.

Borough Council President Michael Mangan, chair of the beach and recreation committee, attributed most of the revenue increase to the preseason increase in beach badge sales.

“The reason I attribute that to it is because we were one of the few towns to put a deadline on season badge sales. When we put a deadline on it, I think people rushed to buy it — that was not our intent, but that is what happened,” Mr. Mangan said.

“As a result we sold more seasonal badges before the season had started than we would normally sell all year in a normal season,” he added.

The borough saw a 69 percent increase in the total number of seasonal beach badges sold this year, which amounted to 26,006 compared to 15,380 sold last year. Seasonal parking pass sales also saw a slight increase with 1,297 sold this year compared to 1,274 last year.

Weekly beach badge and daily beach badges sales, however, dropped 32 percent and 21 percent respectively.

