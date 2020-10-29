Holly Club of Sea Girt to host pop up sale next week

SEA GIRT — The Holly Club of Sea Girt will host an outdoor pop up sale on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. in The Plaza.

Atlock Farm owner Ken Selody, a former Martha Stewart contributing editor who is highly regarded in gardening circles, according to the club, will be selling an array of topiaries from his farm in Somerset. An assortment of baked goods and homemade soups will also be available for purchase.

The Holly Club is a 501[c][3] charitable organization composed of local volunteers who are committed to the beautification of Sea Girt through raising funds for club projects to hosting informational programs.

To learn more about the Holly Club of Sea Girt, visit https://www.hollyclubofseagirt.org/ or email info@hollyclubofseagirt.org.

