Brielle sets hours for Halloween weekend curfew

BRIELLE — Trick-or-treating will be permitted in Brielle this year, however, per borough ordinance, officials have announced that curfew will be in effect for mischief night and Halloween.

Curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 and from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. As a general safety reminder children should not go trick-or-treating alone and should make themselves visible to drivers when walking in the streets.

While trick-or-treating has been given the green light other borough traditions have been canceled this year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Haunted Hayride from the Brielle Firehouse has been canceled, as have the Halloween Parade and class parties at Brielle Elementary School.

Although the borough has not established guidelines for trick-or-treating this year, Councilman Frank Garruzzo relayed a message from the chief of police during Monday night’s council meeting that children should not visit homes that have their lights turned off or are obviously not participating in Halloween.

“In the times that we live in today please do not attempt to go up to those houses,” Mr. Garruzzo said. “If a house is accepting children for trick-or-treating I’m sure they will have lights and make it obvious to children that they are welcome to knock on the door.”

