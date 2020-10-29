Boro hosts Neptune, Brick Memorial fighting for first win

POINT BORO — Fresh off its first win, the Point Boro football team returns home to host Neptune Township, Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.

The last meeting between the two teams was in 2018, with the Scarlet Fliers coming out on top 24-21.

Brick Township vs Jackson Memorial

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brick Township football teams makes its way to Jackson Memorial on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

The last win in the storied rivalry was earned by the Jaguars in 2019, 28-14. The last four meetings were claimed by the Dragons.

Brick Memorial vs Toms River South

Brick Memorial football hosts Toms River South on Friday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. The Mustangs are hoping for their first win of the season against the 3-1 Indians.

Memorial has won three of the last five meetings with South, the last game coming in 2017, Memorial winning 35-0.

For updates follow, @larissaforese.

Point Beach vs Keyport

Point Beach football returns to play after a mandatory quarantine forced both the varsity and junior varsity programs to cancel Week 4 games.

The Garnet Gulls head to the Keyport Red Raiders on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 12 p.m. Beach played Keyport twice in 2019, taking both meetings 10-7, and taking three out of the last five games played between the two.