William B. Petix

Star News Group Staff
William B. Petix, 79, of Brick, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Born in Bronx, New York, he grew up in Maywood and lived for many years in Emerson before moving to Brick in 2004.

Mr. Petix was a graduate of Saint Peter’s Prep and Saint Peter’s College. He was