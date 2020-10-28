Panthers prep for five half-days of in-person instruction

POINT PLEASANT — Students in the borough school district may choose to return to five half days of in-person learning per week beginning Nov. 9, Superintendent Vincent Smith announced at the school board meeting held Monday night. Point Pleasant students are currently enrolled in an alternating in-person/at-home instruction cohort model.

“We want to make it clear that both learning options are still available,” Mr. Smith said. “If someone feels that they would rather not go to school five days [a week], they can still learn remotely if they so choose. We have procedures in place that [make it] available for them to do that.”

Phase two of Point Pleasant Schools’ restart and recovery plan began, in part, on Oct. 19, according to Mr. Smith, when 41 Resource Room students began receiving in-person instruction five days a week.

