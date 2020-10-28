Pandemic prompts Brick budget housekeeping

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council authorized an amendment to the 2020 temporary capital budget before introducing three bond ordinances to fund projects within the municipality on Tuesday night.

“This resolution amends the capital budget approved earlier this year,” Council President Lisa Crate explained at the onset of the meeting. “The total capital budget for the year remains consistent with the previous year at $8.5 million, including vehicles for sanitation and police, IT requests, roadway improvements, park projects, etc.

“This year, as you know, the pandemic created many challenges and caused the township to be more cautious with allocating capital funds,” she continued. “Earlier in the year, we proceeded with urgent purchases, and later on in tonight’s agenda, the council will introduce for all the other projects that are included in the annual capital budget.”

