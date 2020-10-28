Improvements slated for school’s vacant athletic field

BAY HEAD — The school board approved plans for the district’s athletic fields and an upcoming Halloween parade on Tuesday night.

School sports are likely not taking place this year because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the board, which in the meantime approved the renewal of sections of fencing surrounding the Bay Head Elementary School’s athletic field, in addition to installing concrete pillars to prevent cars from entering the field.

Because organized team sports are not taking place, the school board is looking into alternative ways of keeping students both physically and socially active. According to the board, it may install time periods dedicated to playground access throughout the school day to meet this end. The board is currently investigating the safest way to implement such a plan.

