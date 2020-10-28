Eleanor L. Hoefling

By
Star News Group Staff
-
41 views

Eleanor [Elle] L. Hoefling 83, of Brick, passed away in peace on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Born at home in Roselle Park to the late Howard and Honora Austin, she lived in Elizabeth and was a graduate of Battin High School. Later she lived in Kenilworth and moved to Brick 2003.

Mrs. Hoefling retired