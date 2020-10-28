Eleanor L. Hoefling

Eleanor [Elle] L. Hoefling 83, of Brick, passed away in peace on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Born at home in Roselle Park to the late Howard and Honora Austin, she lived in Elizabeth and was a graduate of Battin High School. Later she lived in Kenilworth and moved to Brick 2003.
Mrs. Hoefling retired
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)