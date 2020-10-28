Edward V. Leonard

Edward V. Leonard, 89, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania to the late Edward and Hazel Leonard, he lived in Springfield, Union, and for the past 33 years in Point Pleasant and Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Ed was a graduate of Seton Hall University and proudly