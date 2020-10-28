Carol W. Bolger

Carol W. Bolger, 87, died after a brief illness at Meridian Manor by the Sea, Ocean Grove on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Born Carol Matilda Wischow on June 16, 1933 in Manhattan, Carol was raised in Bradley Beach. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Catherine Wischow, and sister to the late Herbert