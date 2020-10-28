Brielle urges county to quickly replace Glimmer Glass Bridge

BRIELLE — The borough council passed a resolution Monday night calling on Monmouth County officials to expedite the replacement of the Glimmer Glass Bridge, two weeks after the county announced that the bridge would be closed for three months for mechanical repairs.

Borough officials are urging the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the county Department of Engineering to replace the bridge with a “modern functional structure,” taking into consideration the public’s safety and the needs of the community.

“Beyond the obvious inconvenience … there is the far more serious concerns posed by public safety insofar as emergency equipment can no longer use the bridge, even when it is operational, and the bridge is a primary corridor in the event it were to become necessary to evacuate residents from Manasquan in the event of a natural disaster…” the resolution states.

The resolution continues that “the county has a responsibility to provide a functional bridge,” however, it “has been thwarted in this effort due to a well meaning, but misguided group of preservationists, who refuse to accept the fact that the bridge, although a quaint structure, no longer can meet the needs of the community it is intended to serve.”

