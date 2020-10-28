Brick resident gets four years in prison for manslaughter

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A township resident has been sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison as a result of a previously-entered guilty plea to reckless manslaughter, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ciara Williams, who was sentenced on Oct. 21, pled guilty in July. Her case began last year, after Brick Township police officers visited the Ocean Medical Center in response to a report of a male victim with an apparent stab wound to his chest. Officers ascertained the victim, 35-year-old Brick resident Dennis Power, 35, was driven to the hospital by a female later determined to be his fiancé, Ms. Williams.

“Hospital staff responded to the vehicle and found Mr. Power unconscious but breathing. He was rushed inside the hospital where lifesaving measures were attempted; these efforts were unsuccessful, however, and Mr. Power succumbed to his injuries,” the prosecutor’s office said. “A subsequent investigation determined that Williams fled the scene before police arrived. Further investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit revealed that Williams stabbed Mr. Power in the chest, and was responsible for the injuries which ultimately led to his death.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.