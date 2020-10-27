TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy Monday aired an initial plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines to New Jersey communities, once a vaccine earns federal approval.

In the past, the governor has said having a vaccine is a criteria that must be met before the state completely opens its economy and returns to normal. In past public briefings, the governor has consistently said that “Public health creates economic health.”

“We knew that a COVID-19 vaccine was going to be an important preventative measure to help bring the pandemic under control,” the governor said on Monday.

According to the governor, planning for a vaccine rollout plan “kicked into high gear” in July, focusing on the hurdles and challenges that would need to be handled when a vaccine is made available.

“With the growing reality that one or more vaccines are mere months, not years away, this work has taken on greater urgency,” the governor added.

The three goals of a vaccine rollout will be to provide equitable access to a vaccine, to achieve community protection and, finally, to build public trust, he said.

According to the governor, officials will strive to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the adult population. Any vaccine rollout, he said, will come with a limited supply, but the state will “deliver vaccines to areas that are hardest hit, not just those that are easiest to reach.” Those communities at the highest rate of infection and at-risk communities would be the first to receive the vaccine, the governor said.

Federal funding for a vaccination program “will be essential” the governor said Monday, but so far, no such funding has been promised.

“If we do not receive any additional funds, achieving a 70 percent vaccination rate will take many years, if it even happens at all,” Gov. Murphy said.

Building trust is an important facet of the state’s immunization, he said. He expressed frustration with what he called “the anti-vax environment,” saying that misinformation could spread and undermine the effort to get a large number of people in at-risk communities vaccinated.

“We cannot let the online rumors and social-media-driven conspiracy theories jeopardize our ability to build statewide immunity against the deadly virus,” the governor said. “We know from public polling that there is already growing skepticism of a vaccine; and in the face of this virus, that skepticism could prove as deadly as the virus itself.”

According to Judith Persichilli, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health, while there is not yet a vaccine, there is an expectation that a vaccine will become available at the end of the year or the first quarter of next year.

The New Jersey Department of Health has been preparing for a vaccine since July, she said. Her department has experience dispersing vaccinations, including the yearly flu vaccine, which is received by roughly half of the state’s population.

Some vaccines that are going through stage-three clinical trials, she said, require a two-dose regimen of 21 to 28 days, and some vaccines require cold storage, which will make refrigeration a challenge.

Commissioner Persichilli added that she expects the federal government to provide a limited number of vaccine doses in the first allotment, and it will be up to the state to determine who receives the first batch. The exact allotment of vaccines will be based on the number of essential employees and health-care workers, the spread of the vaccine and the amount of vaccine available.

She said the state will drive to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population within six months. That would mean the state would need to vaccinate 81,000 individuals a day, five days a week.

Overnight Numbers On Monday, the governor reported 1,223 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 229,684. Monmouth and County are “off of their peak,” and no longer make up the top five counties in the state with the most cases. State health officials’ eyes now turn to the state’s northern counties, as Newark becomes a hotspot for the virus.

Throughout the state, the spot positivity rate is 4.48 percent. The rate of transmission, or estimation of how many individuals are infected with COVID-19 due to an infected person, is estimated to be 1.23.

On Monday, the governor reported that 948 individuals are hospitalized with the virus; 178 persons are in intensive care units; and 75 patients are in need of ventilators.

Seven new death cases confirmed Monday, bringing the statewide total to 14,503. Probable deaths are estimated at 1,789 cases. According to the governor, that number does not include 19 patients who died yesterday in hospitals, with the state investigating whether those deaths were linked to COVID-19.

