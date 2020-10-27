Point Boro Council take steps to ban short term home rentals

POINT PLEASANT — The borough council Tuesday introduced an ordinance that would ban short term home rentals in the borough for any period less than 30 days.

The introduction follows a summer in which the borough saw a large increase in short term rentals, accompanied by violations and issues in borough neighborhoods.

“What we found this year was that there was an overabundance of people renting out their homes and second homes here in the boro to people on a short term basis,” said Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci. “It was causing a lot of problems in respective neighborhoods that were never there before.”

The introduction was unanimously approved by council during its meeting Oct. 26.

