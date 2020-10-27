No new cases in Heights school; officials urge respect for privacy

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Spring Lake Heights school officials are asking families to respect the privacy of students who have quarantined due to potential exposure to COVID-19, including two who have tested positive for the virus.

In a letter home Friday to district parents, and comments at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Superintendent John Spalthoff confirmed that the school has had two coronavirus cases in recent weeks since Oct. 8, resulting in quarantine for 27 individuals, most due to possible exposure.

The superintendent said that there had been no new cases as of Monday.

“The moment we are informed of a positive case, a potential quarantine, or anything else related to COVID-19, we immediately reach out to [The Monmouth County Regional Health Commission],” Mr. Spalthoff wrote in his Oct. 23 letter. “We follow their guidance and recommendations. We are transparent in sharing information as needed with the community while simultaneously protecting the privacy of all involved parties.”

The superintendent asked for “grace and patience” from community members who were asking for additional information about COVID-19 cases.

“Our SLH staff members have gone above and beyond during this global pandemic.,” he wrote. “Teachers are working tirelessly both in the virtual and in-person models to provide the quality of education that SLH is known for. We truly appreciate all of the positive messages, emails, letters, comments, and affirmations we have received from our SLH family.”

