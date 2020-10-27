Manasquan High School student tests positive for COVID-19

MANASQUAN — A Manasquan High School student has tested positive for the coronavirus, Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan confirmed in a statement posted on the district website Monday.

The student was last in the school building on Thursday, Oct. 22 and attended an outdoor extracurricular activity on Saturday, Oct. 24, according to the notification. Citing confidentiality restrictions the district could not provide further information about the student.

The district, along with the Monmouth County Health Department, conducted contact tracing which determined that the positive student had been in close contact with several other students. The students have been contacting and are self-quarantining, the superintendent’s letter states.

“According to our restart and recovery plan, you will be notified of any positive COVID-19 cases for staff or students that occur as we move forward. Please be aware, our plan was designed anticipating that cases would sporadically arise and that, when they do, the number of school community members affected and the impact on the District is minimized,” Mr. Kasyan said.

“Our restart protocols, implemented in both schools, that include the wearing of masks and social distancing, minimize the risks of the spread of the virus in our schools which is evident in this case given the lack of close contacts from school.”

To date, there have been six positive COVID-19 cases in the Manasquan School District — four students at the high school, one student at the elementary school and one employee at the high school.

The first case, a high school employee, was announced on Sept. 12. The staff member, who had not been in close contact with any students at the time, had been in the building on the first day of school and self-quarantined following the positive test results.

Subsequent cases at the elementary school and high school were announced at the beginning of October. The superintendent notified the community of a positive case at the elementary school in an Oct. 2 letter posted on the district’s website.

On Oct. 5 another letter was posted notifying the community of a positive case at the high school. Another letter was posted the next day on Oct. 6 alerting the community of an additional positive case at the high school.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Mr. Kasyan posted a letter confirming a third positive case at the high school, which forced the school to shut down for two weeks and transition to fully remote learning. Manasquan High School reopened to students and staff on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

