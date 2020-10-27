Cyber attacks hit remote learning in Wall schools; Homeland Security investigating

WALL TOWNSHIP — Internet connection problems that have disrupted virtual learning recently in the Wall Township School District are being attributed to cyber attacks.

In an Oct. 26 letter emailed to parents, Superintendent Tracy Handerhan noted that intermittent connectivity issues have “negatively affected access” to school computing resources.

“It was determined that the district has been experiencing cyber attacks,” she stated. “We have been engaged with our technology partners to assess and modify our security posture in order to mitigate these cyber attacks, which have included various characteristics that made them more difficult to detect and isolate.”

She said the district is taking precautions “to ensure the availability of data within our computer systems and to minimize the risk of additional attacks.”

Fortunately, she said, the district’s firewall has not been penetrated, and the district currently is upgrading to an even more sophisticated firewall. A firewall is a security device that protects a computer network by filtering traffic and blocking outsiders from gaining unauthorized access to the private data.

Ms. Handerhan apologized for the interruptions, and said: “With the updated security configurations implemented as recently as today, we expect to return to our usual access to all of the appropriate school district’s computing resources.”

Wall School Board President Ralph Addonizio said Tuesday that the attacks have been reported to the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, part of the state’s Office of Homeland Security in Trenton, which is investigating.

He said the problem began more than a week ago, and it was determined that the loss of internet connection was on the end of Altice, the district’s internet provider. The problems cropped up last week throughout Wall Township, not just in the school district, he said.

“Our problems continued [last] Monday and Tuesday, and they determined it was an effort to get into our [district] network,” he said.

“The connection throughout the district would go down for a few minutes to a half hour or hour, and then would pop up again. It makes it very frustrating for our teachers and their classes. When the Wifi goes down, it’s a catastrophe,” he said. “I’m hoping the problem should be rectified this week on their [Altice’s] end. Hopefully, there will be no more problems.”

Mr. Addonizio said the teachers in the district’s virtual elementary school, who had been working out of a school building, are currently working from home to make sure they have connectivity until the problem is resolved.

