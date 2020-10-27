Clean Ocean Action holds annual Fall sweep up and down Jersey coast

SPRING LAKE — Thousands up and down the coast flocked to the state’s shorelines on Saturday to aid Clean Ocean Action [COA] in their mission to clean up New Jersey waterways.

The group’s 35th annual Fall Cleanup stretched from shorelines from Bergen to Cape May county as volunteers walked the beach picking up plastics, debris and leftover trash hidden in the sand.

Local communities worked together with group organizations, individuals and officials coming to clean up their own beaches.

In Spring Lake upwards 100 volunteers throughout the day came out to help out COA.

According to Derek Noah, the beach captain set in Spring Lake, the group was thrilled with the turnout in the borough.

“It’s been great,” said Mr. Noah. “There are so many different sites, a lot to choose from.”

This year with the sweeps, COA has seen a bit less in particular areas, according to Mr. Noah. Since some borough’s extended their summer seasons, the beach crews have been raking the beaches further into the fall, picking up more trash as they go.

“The beach people have been saying it’s been pretty clean, so obviously good news there is there’s not as much trash, bad news, we’re not getting as much of the stuff that might still be out there,” said Mr. Noah.

