Alois C. Neuhaus

By
Star News Group Staff
-
13 views

Alois C. Neuhaus “Butch,” 79, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, October 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Butch was a Graphic Artist and the owner of ACN Graphics in Spring Lake and Wall Township. He was a member of the Communication