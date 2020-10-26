Albert Joseph Clericuzio

By
Star News Group Staff
-
54 views

Albert Joseph Clericuzio, 82, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center.

Born and raised in Newark, Mr. Clericuzio resided in Point Pleasant for the last 50 years. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from Rutgers University and his Masters in Horticulture from Iowa State University. Prior to his retirement, he