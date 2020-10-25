Witches spotted on Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE — A large group of cheerful witches floated across Spring Lake in Devine Park on Saturday morning, not to cast spells, but to raise money for a good cause.

Almost 50 witches hit the lake on paddleboards for the Witches of Spring Lake’s second annual paddle with crowds on the shore watching along at the fun.

“What a fun event today,” said Kerry Tice, one of the organizers of the witches.

This year’s paddle was a bit different than its inaugural year last year, organizers said.

“We had such a positive response last year that this year we were like, we should just do this for a local cause and see what happens,” said Ms. Tice. From there the group chose to help out the Spring Lake Theatre Company’s Recovery Fund.

