Manasquan Halloween Festival is a fun filled Fall time

MANASQUAN — All day long steady crowds came out to the borough’s annual Halloween Festival hosted by the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce on Saturday as residents and visitors alike had a chance to shop, listen to music and even paint a pumpkin.

Squan Plaza was dressed up with Halloween wooden cutouts for pictures, pumpkins galore and well over 20 vendors selling arts, knick-knacks, signs and more.

Chamber of Commerce Board Director Pam Patullo, who organizes the event like many of the borough’s festivals, said she was thrilled with how the day was going.

“This has been a great day,” said Ms. Patullo. “We got food, we got all kinds of things going on.”

The Halloween Festival, in addition to the summer and fall festivals held in August and September, serve as fundraisers for the Chamber of Commerce, with funds earmarked for Christmas decorations in the downtown area.

