Brick Township Trunk-or-Treat success despite COVID restrictions

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Ghosts, skeletons, monsters, goblins and more came out to Brick Township’s Drum Point Sports Complex Friday night for the borough’s ever-popular annual Trunk-or-Treat.

The event, which was limited this year due to the pandemic, still impressed attendees with around 90 trunks decorated hanging out Halloween goodies.

According to organizer Dan Santaniello, Brick Township Recreation Director, all who attended had a great time Trunk-or-Treating and checking out the spooky decorations.

“It really was a good event,” said Mr. Santaniello. “Kudos to my staff, we teamed up with our parks department, and I got to say, we do put on a good event.”

The annual Trunk-or-Treat was a bit different this year because of COVID-19. The event was split into three sessions only allowing 75 cars into each one of the hour sessions. This was a large contrast from the event’s usual massive crowds.

