PPBHS soccer team quarantined over potential COVID-19 exposures

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough High School boys soccer team has been placed into quarantine for two weeks following possible exposure to a player on an opposing team who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The development comes on the heels of COVID-19 cases on the girls soccer team, which forced a suspension of their game schedule until Monday, Oct. 26.

According to a posted announcement from Superintendent Vincent S. Smith, the quarantine of the boys soccer team stems from an Oct. 14 game against Lakewood, after which a Lakewood player tested positive for the coronavirus. As a consequence, Point Pleasant boys games on Oct. 19, 20 and 22 were canceled so that the team could quarantine.

Assuming there are no further developments, the boys soccer team would next play at Pinelands on Friday, Oct. 30 at 4:15 p.m.

The Lakewood case was disclosed by Mr. Smith in a letter posted to the school district’s website on Tuesday, stating: “On Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, the district’s Athletic Supervisor was notified by the Lakewood Public School administration that an athlete on the Lakewood Boys Soccer Team tested positive with COVID-19.

“The Point Pleasant Borough High School Boys Soccer Team competed against the Lakewood team on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Upon learning of the exposure to the Boys Soccer Team, the Ocean County Health Department was contacted and, after much discussion, it was determined that there is a need for the Boys Soccer Team to quarantine for 14 days.”

Neither incident has disrupted the district’s phased plan to begin bringing students back into school for more in-person instruction this week. The plan, developed by the school’s administration, and reviewed by the Ocean County Health Department, will bring students back into the building for five half-days of in-person instruction.

“At this point we are moving forward with [the] phase-in plan. The first phase started yesterday, with another phase commencing next Monday [Oct.] 26,” Mr. Smith told The Ocean Star Tuesday. “The final phase-in will be on Nov. 9. Please remember that remote learning will still be in place as it is currently utilized.

“As I have said many times, we are looking at this on a day-to-day basis,” Mr. Smith said. “I believe in the safety measures we have instituted and we are doing everything possible to keep our staff and students safe. We need to continue to work together as a school community in order for that to continue.”

