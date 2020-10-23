Point Boro plans Halloween Spooky Walk

POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials and local organizations have teamed up to present a fun and safe Halloween event for the community to enjoy next Tuesday evening.

While traditional events, including the annual Halloween parade, had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Robert Sabosik and the borough council, along with the Point Pleasant Borough Recreation Department and Community Watch, are pleased to present the first Point BOO-rough Spooky Walk on Oct. 27 at Community Park.

The Spooky Walk, which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., is geared towards young families that can enjoy decorated booths and trunks, similar to trunk-or-treat, but instead of candy at each booth, children will receive a goody bag and mini-pumpkin at the end of the path.

“Unfortunately with what we are facing we couldn’t do the trunk-or-treat in the parking lot and have all those kids together at the same time … so we brainstormed and said we have to do something for the kids, especially the little ones, who look forward to Halloween and showing off their costumes, having that experience,” Community Watch Resident Coordinator Mary Jane Bavais said.

“So with this, they will be able to go through and then we are stuffing big pumpkin bags with all kinds of stuff. I have bags of candy and toys and just different things that we are going to put in the bags for the kids at the end and I will be giving out those bags that way we are not having a lot of hands-on and a ton of interaction with people.

“I am going to be gloved up, masked up and we are all going to be safe and sound … and I think it will be fun for them and they’ll go home and open it up and see what kind of surprises are in there.”

Wear your Halloween costume and follow the trail past family-friendly Halloween scenes. Be ready to take pictures at each Halloween photo opportunity and grab your treat bag at the end.

According to organizers, space is limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Entrance times are 5 to 5:15 p.m., 5:45 to 6 p.m., 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., and 7 to 7:15 p.m. Residents only can register online at ptboro.com/recreation through the Community Pass account system. A screenshot of your registration will need to be shown at check-in.

