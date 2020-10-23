Motorcyclist killed in crash off Manasquan Circle

WALL TOWNSHIP — A man died after the motorcyclist he was operating struck a tree near the Manasquan Circle on Thursday evening.

Wall Township police said the accident off Route 35 at Atlantic Avenue was reported at 8:54 p.m.

An investigation revealed that a Jackson man, 32, had been driving a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Route 35 near the Manasquan Circle when he lost control of the motorcycle, which then collided with a tree, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune by Wall Township Police Department Emergency Medical Services and paramedics from Hackensack-Meridian. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital, police said.

New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Department of Transportation Emergency Response Division also responded to the accident.

The collision is still under investigation by the Wall Township Police Department. Anyone who has any information regarding the collision or witnessed the collision is asked to contact Lt. Chad Clark of the Wall Township Police Department Special Services Divisions at 732-449-4500 ext. 1143 or cclark@wallpolice.org, or Ptl. Megan Alexander at 732-449-4500 ext. 1183 or malexander@wallpolice.org.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_CS]