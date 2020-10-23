Memorial hosts East, Brick takes on Donovan for Homecoming

BRICK — The Brick Memorial football team searches for its first win of the season, at home against Toms River East on Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m

The Mustangs have won the last five match ups against the Raiders, the most recent being a 35-13 victory in 2017.

Brick Township vs Donovan Catholic

Brick Township is hosting Donovan Catholic on Homecoming night, Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m.

Point Boro vs Monmouth Regional

Point Boro heads to Monmouth Regional on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 12 p.m. Boro has won the last four of five meetings between the two, the most recent, a 27-7 win last year.

Point Beach vs Keyport

Point Beach football had to cancel its Week 4 matchup against Shore Regional.

Beach’s next game is set to be at Keyport on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 12 p.m.