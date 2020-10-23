Manasquan football hosts Neptune

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan football team will host Neptune, 1 p.m. on Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

The Warriors have a record of 2-1 this season and are coming off a 42-7 victory against Point Pleasant Borough. The game against the Scarlet Fliers will be the last regular season home game of the season for Manasquan.

Neptune comes into the game with a record of 1-2, after defeating Jackson Liberty 34-7 on Monday.

WALL HAS BYE WEEK

The Crimson Knights will have a bye this week after Manalapan had to postpone its scheduled game with Wall due to a positive coronavirus test.

The Crimson Knights tried to find a replacement on the schedule, but could not find an opponent who was available.

Wall’s next game will be at home on Oct. 30 against rival Manasquan.