Manasquan Chamber to hold Halloween Festival on Saturday

MANASQUAN — The borough’s annual Halloween Festival hosted by the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce will offer residents and visitors alike a day of fun and festivities.

The festival will be held in Squan Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, with a rain date scheduled for the following day on Oct. 25.

The Halloween Festival, in addition to the summer and fall festivals held in August and September, serve as fundraisers for the Chamber of Commerce, with funds earmarked for Christmas decorations in the downtown area.

“It’s just a fun day out,” said Chamber of Commerce Board Director Pam Patullo, who organizes the event.

The festival will include craft vendors with an assortment of clothing, jewelry, artwork, home decor and other wares — a great opportunity to get a head start on gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

