Community rallies for Point Pleasant families in need

POINT PLEASANT — As local families continue to feel the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, community members of all ages are coming together in support of an initiative to help relieve some of the burden.

The Panthers, Let’s Eat program provides Point Pleasant School District children and their siblings who are on the free/reduced lunch program with healthy meals when school is not in session.

Now, on social media, leaders of the program are stressing how many of the families they support throughout the year have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic and have been asking where else they can get access to food.

The group reached out to the local community to help support their own and take initiative to collect items for a family box, which may include nonperishable foods, toiletries, cleaning supplies and other items to help the families in need.

“Normally, we do our regular food delivery during school breaks and then we can do two weeks of emergency assistance for families who reach out, but in a typical year we don’t hear a lot from the families in between those breaks,” founder Kate Roach told The Ocean Star.

“Recently, we have noticed a trend where families are reaching out, asking for help and they want to be linked to food banks and have been asking if we know any other resources or locations where they can get food during the week.

“We have noticed a real increase in the requests for assistance and we exhausted a lot of funds ourselves these past six months. Over the spring and summer, we gave out over $54,000, so we are definitely low on funds leading into the next year,” she said.

According to Ms. Roach, many community members, including local youth, have been reaching out to see if they could volunteer to support those in need in the community.

“I had quite a few students reach out to ask if they can volunteer and we don’t really have volunteer work right now, so I said, ‘What if you put a box together, collect from neighbors and friends, your sports teams and churches, and we’ll give you two hours of volunteer work,’” she said of the initiative.

“Once I posted that [online] it kind of snowballed from there and we hit our goal of 52 boxes for our families but we are trying to just collect as many as we can because most of our families are families with three, four and five children so … the response has been definitely been overwhelming and we are really excited about it.

“I am not going to put a cap on it because these are families that are really struggling. A lot of them are single parents and a lot of them are working minimum wage hourly jobs and then because of different reasons, many were laid off or lost their job and the unemployment assistance ran out, so they are finding themselves in a really difficult spot that they’ve never been in before,” she said.

For those wishing to show the families a bit of love and make a box for Panther students struggling with food insecurity, email panthersletseat@gmail.com. Box drop-off day is Sunday, Nov. 1 between 9 and 11 a.m. outside Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School, 2000 Riviera Parkway.

