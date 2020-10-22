BELMAR — Belmar and New Jersey State Police worked to pull a car out of the north side of Silver Lake on Thursday afternoon.

The Belmar Police Department and New Jersey State Police have not yet issued a statement on the accident.

The Coast Star contacted the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office for comment, with a public information officer saying to refer inquiries to the New Jersey State Police as their missing persons division is handling the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Reilly also contributed to this report.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.