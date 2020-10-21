Squan planning board approves site plan for Broad Street project

MANASQUAN — The borough planning board has approved a site plan application by Broad Street 34, LLC for the construction of 22 market-rate housing units on Broad Street.

The site plan was unanimously approved, with several stipulations, by members of the planning board following a virtual hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The hearing included testimony from Jaclyn Flor, a civil engineer with Engenuity Infrastructure; Matthew Martinique, principal architect for the project with Appel Design Group; and Lee Klein, traffic operations engineer and principal of Klein Traffic Consulting.

