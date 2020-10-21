Pamala Morris

Star News Group Staff
Pamala Morris, 67, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 with her family at her side after nearly a month-long battle at Ocean Medical Center’s CCU.

Born and raised in Point Pleasant, Pam moved to the Baywood section of Brick in 1987. She enjoyed the arts, crafts, sewing, a meticulously clean house and always