Janet C. Larson, 88, of Sea Girt, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at her home. Born in Allenwood, she lived in Allenwood, before moving to Sea Girt 58 years ago.

Mrs. Larson was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and former board member. Janet was also a member