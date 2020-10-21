Governor and first lady quarantining after two staffers test positive

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy will quarantine at least through the weekend, after learning that an aide of the governor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The governor, 63, abruptly walked off the stage Wednesday at a public event held outdoors at Camden County Community College after he was informed a senior staff member with whom he was in contact on Saturday had tested positive.

“I was just informed by my colleagues that I was in close proximity to someone on Saturday who has just tested positive,” he said before leaving. “I had no idea until five minutes ago. I will now, unfortunately, have to take myself off the field.”

“I can’t ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and do a fundraiser, and have me sit here,” he said, referring to a fundraiser that the president held Oct. 1 at Trump National Golf Club the day before announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

State Communications Director Mahen Gunaratna issued a statement Wednesday saying the infected staff member is quarantining at home, and health officials have begun contact tracing to notify everyone who may have come in contact with the staffer during the potential infection window.

His office confirmed that Mike Delamater, the deputy chief of staff for Intergovernmental Affairs, is the senior staffer to test positive, according to published reports.

Later in the afternoon, the governor’s office issued a statement saying a second staff member, Daniel Bryan, a senior adviser to the governor for strategic communications, also tested positive. Contact tracing has begun for anyone who may have been in close contact, including among members of the press.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in line with the highest levels of commitment to protecting public health, the Governor and First Lady will be canceling their in-person events and voluntarily quarantining through the end of the weekend, and each will take an additional COVID-19 test before they resume any in-person engagements,” Mr. Gunaratna stated.

“The Governor received a coronavirus test on Monday as part of his regularly-scheduled testing regime, which came back negative. The Governor and First Lady were also tested this afternoon, which came back negative,” he said Wednesday. “From the beginning, the Governor’s Office has taken every precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19. Today’s exceedingly cautious steps are part of that ongoing commitment.”

Gov. Murphy was in Camden to announce $14 million in additional Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for New Jersey to develop workforce development programs. The programs are designed to help businesses impacted by COVID-19 replenish their workforce and help jobless residents learn new skills that lead to successful re-employment.

The governor’s office reported Wednesday that New Jersey has 1,062 new positive cases, pushing the cumulative total to 223,223.

Overnight, state health officials received reports of 18 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, for a total death toll of 14,456 since the pandemic hit.

