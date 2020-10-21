COVID-19 case cancels games for Point Beach football

POINT BEACH — A positive coronavirus test within the Point Beach football program has caused the school to cancel three games this week, including the varsity contest against Shore Regional on Friday, Oct. 23.

The positive result led to multiple, mandatory quarantines for the Garnet Gulls which left them undermanned for the Friday night varsity match up.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel our game against Shore as a result of our contract tracing efforts following a positive COVID-19 case,” Superintendent Will Smith said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As would be the case with many Group I schools, the mandatory quarantines diminished our roster to a degree that we could not compete safely in the game.”

In addition to the varsity game, the junior varsity games against Johnson on Monday, Oct. 19, and against Shore on Monday, Oct. 26, have been cancelled.

Beach’s varsity squad will return to play in Week 5, away against Keyport, on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 12 p.m., while the JV team will resume play at home on Monday, Nov. 2, against Keyport at 4 p.m.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.