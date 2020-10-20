Wall boys soccer holds off Manasquan

WALL – The Wall boys soccer team survived a rough game against rival Manasquan under the lights at the Wall Soccer Complex turf field on Monday, defeating the Warriors 2-1.

The victory keeps the Crimson Knights undefeated with a 7-0 record, while the loss was the first of the season for the Warriors who fell to 5-1-1.

The game was played in front of a spirited, spread out crowd and the two teams played emotional soccer. A total of nine yellow cards were issued during the game.

Phil Lyons scored for Wall only three minutes into the game. Lyons scored off a nice passing combination with Jake Pepe, giving the Crimson Knights a 1-0 lead.

Pepe would add a goal with 26:41 left in the second half on a hustle play to give Wall a two-goal advantage before Sean Wayne scored for Manasquan with 6:57 left in the second half.

The Warriors will host the Crimson Knights on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. at Manasquan’s turf field.