Mantoloking passes large vehicle parking ban among other ordinances

MANTOLOKING — The borough passed multiple ordinances during its council meeting Tuesday night, one of which addresses the parking of large commercial vehicles on borough streets.

Ordinance 709 bans the parking of buses, campers, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, pop-up campers and boat trailers on borough streets at all times.

The borough has previously restricted large vehicles over three tons from parking on borough streets overnight. The change is aimed at making borough streets safer for passage at all hours.

The ordinance does not apply to the vehicles of home improvement contractors or the trailers of landscapers who park temporarily at homes they are servicing.

Officials also passed an ordinance amending salaries and hourly compensation ranges for eight different municipal positions.

