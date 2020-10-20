Madeline M. MacIver

Madeline M. MacIver, 86, of Spring Lake, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, after a long life filled with family, love and laughter.

Born in Manhattan, New York, she was the daughter of the late Bridget [Cosgrove] Danker, an Ellis Island immigrant from Lisdoonvarna, Ireland and Owen Danker [St. Louis, Missouri]. Madeline