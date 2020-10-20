Emil L. Veltre

By
Star News Group Staff
-
59 views

Emil L. Veltre, 90, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Emil was born in Newark and lived in Union before moving to Belmar 18 years ago. He was a proud U.S. Marine Corp Veteran who served in the Korean War. Emil worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways