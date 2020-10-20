Borough passes amendment to April bond ordinance

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough council passed an ordinance amending a bond approved in April for the replacement of water mains on Ocean Avenue.

After a communication error between the borough’s engineering firm and borough officials, the council determined it now sought to appropriate $2,540,000, an increase of $500,000, including the sum of $127,000, an increase of $25,000, for the project.

The amendment was unanimously passed by council.

