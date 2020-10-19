Sea Girt 5K runs up $12.5K for food insecure families

SEA GIRT — Eight hundred runners sped through township streets during the 29th annual Sea Girt 5K held on Saturday, raising $12,500 for donation to Fulfill [formerly known as the FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties], which sees an elevated need for its services as the novel coronavirus pandemic enters autumn.

The 5K, which has drawn thousands of participants from throughout the East Coast and further abroad in past years, was also restructured in light of COVID-19. Attendance was capped at 800 participants, all of whom began the race at staggered start times and completed an online self-health check within 24 hours of the race. Water stations and The Kids Fun Run race were also nixed.

“Every year, we pick a different charity to benefit in addition to Sea Girt Recreation,” organizer Mike D’Altrui said from the starting line on Saturday. “This year, we chose Fulfill, due to the increased need for food assistance from the pandemic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.