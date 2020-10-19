Mary Lillia Reaney Thompson

By
Star News Group Staff
-
49 views

Mary Lillia Reaney Thompson, of Brick, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her son’s home in Wheaton, Maryland.

She was born in Washington, D.C. on October 27, 1922 and was the youngest of four daughters. She attended Theodore Roosevelt High School in Washington, D.C., the same