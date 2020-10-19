Marjorie A. O’Malley

Marjorie A. O’Malley [den Hartog], 85, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Marjorie has resided in Spring Lake Heights for the last 30 years.

She and her beloved husband William owned and operated O’Malley’s Bar in Bay Ridge for 21 years. In