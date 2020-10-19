Howling for Halloween: costumed canines parade Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE — The Woman’s Club of Spring Lake held its first-ever Halloween Dog Costume Parade, when 50 costumed, canine contestants and their human companions strolled down Third Avenue under clear blue skies on Saturday.

Organizers decided to hold the parade-cum-fundraiser because of risks imposed by COVID-19, which precluded the Woman’s Club’s traditional beneficial luncheons, according to President Nancy Pugliese.

“All the money that we earn today will go towards our charities [Camp Jinka; Mary’s Place by the Sea; and The Center in Asbury Park],” Ms. Pugliese said. “It’s wonderful. We’re really impressed with how many people are out.”

Participating pups included two cavapoos dressed as UPS package carriers, whose owners carried a sign thanking essential workers; a self-styled “swarm” of dogs masquerading as bumblebees; and a husband and wife dressed as the characters Russell and Carl, from the 2009 Pixar film Up. Their Chihuahua, Boo, sported a tiny model of Carl’s famous airborne house on his back, complete with helium balloons.

